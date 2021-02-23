ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
Pakistan

PPP to win Senate elections from PDM platform: minister

Recorder Report 23 Feb 2021

HYDERABAD: Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu has said that PPP will win the Senate elections from the platform of PDM and will defeat Imran Khan once again as he was defeated in the by-elections and Imran Khan himself was the production of rigged elections but he was blaming others.

This he said while talking to the media men at certificates distribution ceremony held at the Seminar Hall of the Director General of Agricultural Engineering, Sindh Tando Jam organised by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Government of Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister said that the government has very few job opportunities so that educated people should get the benefit from such programmes instead of relying on government employment and start their own business. The Department of Agriculture, in collaboration with SMEDA, will provide them full encouragement and guidance.

Responding to a question, he said that legislation was needed to link agricultural graduates to the private sector and the issue would be taken up in the next cabinet meeting.

Earlier addressing at the occasion, the Provincial Minister said that such programmes would promote the use of modern machinery in the agricultural sector which would increase the crop production of the farmers and would greatly benefit the agriculture of the country especially the province. He said that such programmes would also be organised at the taluka level of the province so that the farmers of the province could get knowledge and guidance and get maximum yield.

Speaking on the occasion, Hashim Raza, Chief Executive Officer, SMEDA said that a scheme was launched by the Sindh government to motivate the graduates of the Agricultural University to start their own business in which guidance was being provided to them.

PPP Senate elections PDM platform

