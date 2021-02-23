Subsidies, audit reports: CIT directed to collect details of sugar mills

LAHORE: Expressing satisfaction over the preliminary findings of the combined investigation team (CIT) probing the sugar subsidy scandal, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal has directed the senior command to seek annual audit reports of sugar mills and details of subsidies by all the provinces.

“To ensure transparent and across the board accountability, the CIT should seek details of subsidies given by all the provinces and annual audit reports of sugar mills from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and other related departments so that the investigators could ascertain facts in depth,” the chairman said while presiding over a high-level meeting at the NAB headquarters on Monday.

He said all the suspected persons would be given a proper chance to defend themselves under laid down provisions of law.

