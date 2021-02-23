Punjab reports 474 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

LAHORE: Out of 10,310 corona tests conducted across the province during the last 24 hours, as many as 474 fresh Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 167,819 and death toll to 5208.

With the recovery of 737 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 155,632.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 75302 cases and 2074 deaths, Rawalpindi 14433 cases and 867 deaths, Faisalabad 9695 cases and 483 deaths, Multan 9372 cases and 359 deaths, Bahawalpur 4160 cases and 145 deaths, Gujranwala 4560 cases and 118 deaths and Sargodha reported 3197 cases and 141 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday took oath from the students of first year of MBBS class at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU).

The Health Minister said, “The service of doctors are compared to that of a Prophet; a doctor must be inspired by great ideals to serve humanity. Saving one life is like saving humanity.

