Powerful, independent ECP need of the hour: JI

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said the severity of the situation in next general elections could be gauged from the practices adopted in by-polls in two national and two provincial assemblies’ constituencies.

“A powerful, independent Election Commission is the need of the hour. Political parties should sit together for election reforms,” he said while addressing a press conference at Mansoora on Monday. Using delaying tactics in delivery of results, disappearance of polling staff, violence, and use of wealth, influence and government machinery were the tactics which had been adopted in every poll, he said, adding there must be check on these evil tactics to secure the future of coming generations. He said the fair and free polls were the way forward to put the country on track. But, he doubted the sincerity of the political parties to achieve the objective of free polls. In-fact, he added, the political elites ruling over the country for decades were alien to the concept of free election and durable democracy. There was no concept of holding intra-party elections in Pakistan as majority of the political parties acted as family club and one man show, he said.

To a question, he replied that military ruled the country for 37 years and rest of the time it influenced every government. He said the three political parties were befooling the masses and in fact they were agents of the status quo.

