Feb 23, 2021
Pakistan

PDWP approves uplift schemes of healthcare sector

Recorder Report 23 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved eight development schemes of primary & secondary healthcare sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 11,241.21 million.

These schemes were approved in the 23rd meeting of provincial development working party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sunbal here on Monday.

The approved development schemes included up-gradation of 20-bed rural health centre (RHC) Uch Sharif into 60-bed Tehseel Headquarters (THQ) level hospital, Tehsil Ahmadpur east, District Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs. 537.700 million, upgradation of THQ hospital Minchanabad District Bahawalnagar from 40 to 100 beds at the cost of Rs 373.011 million.

Construction of 20 beds Trauma Centre & Revamping of THQ hospital, Pattoki, Kasur at the cost of Rs 278.882 million, construction of 20 Beds surgical ward at THQ Chunian, district Kasur at the cost of Rs 130.304 million, Construction of 10 Bedded Emergency Ward at THQ Hospital Lalamusa, Tehsil Kharian, district Gujrat at the cost of Rs 71.976 million, upgradation of THQ hospital Kharian, district Gujrat from 70 to 100 beds at the cost of Rs 209.359 million were also part of approved development schemes.

Provision of missing facilities at THQ hospital Naushera, district Khushab at the cost of Rs 250.000 million and establishment of 400 beds new DHQ hospital, Hafizabad, at the cost of Rs 9,389.978 million is also included in the approved development schemes.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief Coordinator Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PDWP healthcare sector

PDWP approves uplift schemes of healthcare sector

