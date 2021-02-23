ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
Rashid takes notice of reports regarding alleged torture on Haleem

Recorder Report 23 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday took notice of media reports regarding alleged torture on opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Haleem Adil Sheikh, and sought a report from the chief secretary of Sindh.

Sheikh Rashid while taking notice of media reports, said that Haleem Adil was a respectable member of the Sindh Assembly and basic human rights of the opposition leader should not be violated.

The minister also directed to provide all necessary medical facilities to Haleem Adil Sheikh. The PTI leader was taken into custody by the police on February 16, on the grounds of violating the Election Commission of Pakistan ECP’s orders.

The Karachi police arrested Haleem from PS-88 Malir, after he reportedly refused to leave the constituency. The ECP’s laws stated that a public office holder cannot visit any constituency during the by-election. The ECP had issued orders to expel the leader from Karachi polling stations.

The ECP reportedly received complaints of Haleem carrying weapons at the stations. Later, anti-terrorism court (ATC) sent Sheikh to jail on judicial remand till February 25.

