ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ATC adjourns hearing of IHC attack case

Recorder Report 23 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday hearing the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Block and the district courts attack case, adjourned hearing of post-arrest bail applications following the request of the defence counsel till Feb 24th.

The ATC judge Sharukh Arjumand while hearing the application filed by the lawyer arrested in the IHC and the district courts case, adjourned the hearing, following the request of the counsel of arrested lawyer to grant them time for argument, which the court approved.

The jail authorities produced arrested lawyers Najam Abbas, Liaqat Manzoor, Umer, Asad Ullah, and Muddassar Rizwan, before the court amid tight security arrangements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IHC ATC Islamabad High Court

ATC adjourns hearing of IHC attack case

Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled

Jan CA plunges 65pc MoM

Jul-Jan FDI down 27pc YoY

SC underscores need for strengthening political parties

Govt lays ballot ord in NA

Amendments in Nepra law: Govt facing stiff resistance from NA body

Tribal districts: Rs50bn spent on uplift projects, PM told

All aircraft equipped with GE engines: PIA

Boeing grounds 777s

Four female aid workers gunned down in North Waziristan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.