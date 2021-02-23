ATC adjourns hearing of IHC attack case

ISLAMABAD: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday hearing the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Block and the district courts attack case, adjourned hearing of post-arrest bail applications following the request of the defence counsel till Feb 24th.

The ATC judge Sharukh Arjumand while hearing the application filed by the lawyer arrested in the IHC and the district courts case, adjourned the hearing, following the request of the counsel of arrested lawyer to grant them time for argument, which the court approved.

The jail authorities produced arrested lawyers Najam Abbas, Liaqat Manzoor, Umer, Asad Ullah, and Muddassar Rizwan, before the court amid tight security arrangements.

