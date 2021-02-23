KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (February 22, 2021).

====================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ====================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ====================================================================================== Aba Ali H. Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 11,000 26.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 26.70 M. M. M. A. Khanani Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 5,000 304.53 Trust Securities 200 306.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,200 304.60 Growth Sec. GlaxoSmithKline Cons. 1,000 293.89 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 293.89 M. M. M. A. Khanani Int. Steels 5,000 94.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 94.15 AKD Sec. K-Electric Limited 15,000,000 4.15 5,000,000 4.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000,000 4.15 M. M. M. A. Khanani Maple Leaf Cement 50,000 49.50 High Land Securities 3,000 47.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 53,000 49.39 Next Capital Media Times Limited 2,500,000 1.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500,000 1.70 Darson Sec. Pak Refinery 10,000 27.19 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 27.19 AKD Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 60,000 15.39 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 15.39 Sherman Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 40,000 65.80 Ismail Iqbal Sec. 4,000 65.80 Surmawala Sec. 2,500 65.90 Fortune Sec. 910,000 67.50 Arif Habib Ltd. 622,462 69.36 M. M. M. A. Khanani 2,000 75.80 Intermarket Sec. 750,000 65.80 FDM Capital 7,000 65.80 Topline Sec. 421,699 65.80 MRA Sec. 40,500 67.75 Trust Securities 75,000 71.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,875,161 67.29 JS Global Cap. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,000 147.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 147.10 ====================================================================================== Total Turnover 25,521,361 ======================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021