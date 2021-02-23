ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 23 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (February 22, 2021).

======================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
======================================================================================
Member                         Company                            Turnover       Rates
Name                                                             of Shares
======================================================================================
Aba Ali H. Sec.                Fauji Bin Qasim                      11,000       26.70
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             11,000       26.70
M. M. M. A. Khanani            Ghandhara Ind. Ltd.                   5,000      304.53
Trust Securities                                                       200      306.25
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,200      304.60
Growth Sec.                    GlaxoSmithKline Cons.                 1,000      293.89
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,000      293.89
M. M. M. A. Khanani            Int. Steels                           5,000       94.15
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,000       94.15
AKD Sec.                       K-Electric Limited               15,000,000        4.15
                                                                 5,000,000        4.15
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         20,000,000        4.15
M. M. M. A. Khanani            Maple Leaf Cement                    50,000       49.50
High Land Securities                                                 3,000       47.50
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             53,000       49.39
Next Capital                   Media Times Limited               2,500,000        1.70
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,500,000        1.70
Darson Sec.                    Pak Refinery                         10,000       27.19
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             10,000       27.19
AKD Sec.                       Pakistan Stock Exch                  60,000       15.39
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             60,000       15.39
Sherman Sec.                   Panthers Tyres Ltd                   40,000       65.80
Ismail Iqbal Sec.                                                    4,000       65.80
Surmawala Sec.                                                       2,500       65.90
Fortune Sec.                                                       910,000       67.50
Arif Habib Ltd.                                                    622,462       69.36
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                                  2,000       75.80
Intermarket Sec.                                                   750,000       65.80
FDM Capital                                                          7,000       65.80
Topline Sec.                                                       421,699       65.80
MRA Sec.                                                            40,500       67.75
Trust Securities                                                    75,000       71.25
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,875,161       67.29
JS Global Cap.                 TRG Pakistan Ltd.                     1,000      147.10
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,000      147.10
======================================================================================
                               Total Turnover                   25,521,361
======================================================================================

