ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Motiva restarts biggest US refinery in Port Arthur, Texas

  • The cold snap caused unexpected shutdown of process units from steam loss, Motiva said in a filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).
  • Exxon Mobil Corp began restarting its 369,024 bpd Beaumont refinery on Sunday.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

Motiva Enterprises restarted its 607,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery after the winter storm knocked off several process units at the biggest US refinery, a filing with state pollution regulators said on Monday.

The cold snap caused unexpected shutdown of process units from steam loss, Motiva said in a filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

Motiva did not reply to a request for comment.

The cold snap knocked off nearly 4 million bpd of the US refinery capacity. With the easing of the brutal cold, other refiners also started ramping up operations.

Exxon Mobil Corp began restarting its 369,024 bpd Beaumont refinery on Sunday.

Valero Energy Corp restarted a crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 125,000 bpd Meraux, Louisiana refinery.

Citgo Petroleum Corp is working on a start-up plan for its 167,500 bpd Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery, while its 418,000 bpd Lake Charles, Louisiana refinery is now operating at full production, the company said.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Motiva Enterprises Port Arthur

Motiva restarts biggest US refinery in Port Arthur, Texas

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Vote for PTI candidates in Senate polls: PM Imran tells MPAs in KP

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters