Motiva restarts biggest US refinery in Port Arthur, Texas

Motiva Enterprises restarted its 607,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery after the winter storm knocked off several process units at the biggest US refinery, a filing with state pollution regulators said on Monday.

The cold snap caused unexpected shutdown of process units from steam loss, Motiva said in a filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

Motiva did not reply to a request for comment.

The cold snap knocked off nearly 4 million bpd of the US refinery capacity. With the easing of the brutal cold, other refiners also started ramping up operations.

Exxon Mobil Corp began restarting its 369,024 bpd Beaumont refinery on Sunday.

Valero Energy Corp restarted a crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 125,000 bpd Meraux, Louisiana refinery.

Citgo Petroleum Corp is working on a start-up plan for its 167,500 bpd Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery, while its 418,000 bpd Lake Charles, Louisiana refinery is now operating at full production, the company said.