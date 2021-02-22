ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.52%)
ASL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 104.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.27%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.48%)
DGKC 135.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
EPCL 49.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.43%)
FCCL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.23%)
FFBL 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HASCOL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
HUBC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.45%)
JSCL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KAPCO 37.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.95%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
PAEL 40.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 39.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TRG 142.70 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (3.94%)
UNITY 33.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,975 Decreased By ▼ -4.68 (-0.09%)
BR30 25,930 Increased By ▲ 89.62 (0.35%)
KSE100 46,138 Decreased By ▼ -90.15 (-0.2%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -64.44 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Malaysian court orders AirAsia X to convene creditor meetings within 6 months

  • The ruling was made last Friday, The Edge Financial Daily reported.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's high court has ordered budget long-haul airline AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) to convene separate meetings with its different groups of creditors within 180 days from the date of order.

The meetings are for the purpose of "considering and, if thought fit, approving with or without modification the Proposed Debt Restructuring to be proposed by AAX and the creditors", AAX said said in a bourse filing on Monday. It did not state the date of the order.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled that aircraft lessors and planemaker Airbus SE were to be treated as unsecured creditors, but that Airbus would be placed in a separate class from other unsecured creditors.

The ruling was made last Friday, The Edge Financial Daily reported.

The airline has been looking to restructure 64.15 billion ringgit ($15.9 billion) of debt.

The carrier has also proposed a separate restructuring scheme for aircraft lessors that aims to address their concerns, citing the chance to recover rental losses, a document seen by Reuters showed.

AAX Malaysia's high court planemaker Airbus SE AirAsia X Bhd Edge Financial Daily

Malaysian court orders AirAsia X to convene creditor meetings within 6 months

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters