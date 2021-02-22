ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 103.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.19%)
DGKC 135.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.12%)
EPCL 49.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.43%)
FCCL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.58%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HASCOL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
HUBC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KAPCO 37.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.95%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 12.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 91.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PRL 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.78%)
PTC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TRG 142.70 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (3.94%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-0.1%)
BR30 25,921 Increased By ▲ 80 (0.31%)
KSE100 46,121 Decreased By ▼ -106.26 (-0.23%)
KSE30 19,158 Decreased By ▼ -73.11 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia's NAB sees faster uptick in housing demand, cuts fixed home loan rates

  • Australian home loan approvals surged 8.6% in December from a month earlier, official data showed this month, while housing prices jumped to a record high.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

National Australia Bank Ltd said on Monday it had seen a quicker-than-usual uptick in domestic housing market demand after Christmas, and lowered some fixed home loan rates.

NAB, which last week posted a pick up in quarterly profit from the previous two quarters and pointed to an improving economy, said it expects house prices in Australia's capital cities to rise by about 10% this year.

Demand for houses in Australia is expected to benefit from record-low interest rates as the central bank has pledged to keep borrowing costs low for several years, and from easing COVID-19 lockdowns in the country.

"We're seeing very strong demand in the housing market with activity post-Christmas picking up much more quickly than usual. This has come despite the ongoing challenges presented through the pandemic," said Andy Kerr, executive, Home Ownership, a unit of NAB.

"For the past few months home lending applications have been at their highest level in several years as buyers flock back into the market after a quiet period through the nationwide lockdowns," Kerr said.

Australian home loan approvals surged 8.6% in December from a month earlier, official data showed this month, while housing prices jumped to a record high.

Australia's No.2 lender by market value said its three- and four-year fixed rates on home loan plans were now below 2%, while fixed rates on a 5-year loan package were down by 55 basis points to 2.29%.

australia National Australia Bank Ltd COVID 19 lockdowns Andy Kerr

Australia's NAB sees faster uptick in housing demand, cuts fixed home loan rates

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters