ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 103.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.19%)
DGKC 135.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.12%)
EPCL 49.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.43%)
FCCL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.58%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HASCOL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
HUBC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KAPCO 37.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.95%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 12.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 91.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PRL 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.78%)
PTC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TRG 142.70 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (3.94%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-0.1%)
BR30 25,921 Increased By ▲ 80 (0.31%)
KSE100 46,121 Decreased By ▼ -106.26 (-0.23%)
KSE30 19,158 Decreased By ▼ -73.11 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Beyond the Big Three: Djokovic sets sights on Williams, Court

  • "I think about winning more Slams and breaking records, of course.
AFP 22 Feb 2021

MELBOURNEL Not content with challenging Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the men's Grand Slams record, Novak Djokovic has Serena Williams and Margaret Court in his sights after claiming an astonishing ninth Australian Open title.

The world number one's bold statement followed Sunday's final, when he ended a turbulent tournament marked by a muscle injury and media attacks by humbling an in-form Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic's 18th major crown placed him within striking distance of the men's record of 20, jointly held by Nadal, who lost in the quarter-finals, and Federer, who was absent through injury.

But the Serb also raised the prospect of a bigger goal: reaching the 23 held by Williams, and even the 24 won by Court straddling the amateur and Open era.

"Getting closer to maybe Roger's, Rafa's record, Serena, Margaret," said Djokovic, when asked about his goals and schedule for this year.

"Everyone has their own journey and their own way of making history. They've made history already. They made a tremendous mark in our sport.

"I think about winning more Slams and breaking records, of course.

And most of my attention and my energy from this day forward, until I retire from tennis, is going to be directed in majors, trying to win more major trophies."

Djokovic, 33, said he would play a slimmed-down schedule focusing on the majors, rather than the rankings, now he's guaranteed to surpass Federer's record of 310 weeks as world number one on March 8.

Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Rafa Nadal Daniil Medvedev

Beyond the Big Three: Djokovic sets sights on Williams, Court

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters