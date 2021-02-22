ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.52%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1%)
AVN 103.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.81%)
DGKC 135.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.23%)
FCCL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.58%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KAPCO 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.58%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
MLCF 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 12.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 91.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 142.50 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (3.79%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,972 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 64.35 (0.25%)
KSE100 46,109 Decreased By ▼ -118.96 (-0.26%)
KSE30 19,149 Decreased By ▼ -81.7 (-0.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nets end road trip with win over Clippers, Ingram powers Pelicans

  • Williamson then executed a three-point play to give the Pelicans a 108-106 lead with six seconds left. Tatum scored on a short shot with 0.2 left to send the game into the extra session.
AFP 22 Feb 2021

LOS ANGELES: James Harden finished with 37 points and 11 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets improved to 7-0 against Pacific Division teams this season with a 112-108 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

The Nets went a perfect 5-0 on their western swing road trip and extended their win streak to a season-high six games.

Harden recorded the 77th career double-double and added seven assists at Staples Center arena in southern California.

"We just kept our composure," he said. "Down the stretch we wanted to get a good shot every single time and we came out with the win.

"We are a very confident team that continues to grow."

Kyrie Irving scored 28 points with eight assists while Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan and Bruce Brown scored 13 each for the Nets.

Brooklyn's Kevin Durant missed his fourth straight game with an injured hamstring.

The Nets also lost forward Jeff Green with an apparent shoulder injury after a collision with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley with just under three minutes left.

Kawhi Leonard tallied 29 points and 13 rebounds, while Ivica Zubac finished with 13 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

Paul George had 34 points and seven rebounds but sat out the game's crucial moments down the stretch because Los Angeles wanted to limit his minutes in the game.

"We had to bring him back to get the game close," said Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. "The biggest thing is he is healthy."

Elsewhere, Brandon Ingram scored 33 points as the New Orleans Pelicans engineered their largest comeback in team history Sunday by overcoming a 24-point deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 120-115 in overtime.

Ingram hit the go-ahead three pointer with 34 seconds remaining in the overtime.

Zion Williamson had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and Josh Hart had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Jayson Tatum scored 32, Jaylen Brown had 25, and Tristan Thompson and Kemba Walker added 14 each to lead the Celtics.

After an exchange of baskets to start the overtime scoring, Williamson made one of two free throws.

Brown made a layup to give Boston a 112-111 lead with 72 seconds left. Ingram tied it with a free throw and added a three-pointer to give the Pelicans a 115-112 lead in the overtime.

Walker missed a three-pointer, and Hart hit two free throws for a five-point lead with 18 seconds left as New Orleans closed it out.

Lonzo Ball made one of two free throws at the end of the fourth quarter to give the Pelicans a one-point lead with 32 seconds left in regulation.

Williamson then executed a three-point play to give the Pelicans a 108-106 lead with six seconds left. Tatum scored on a short shot with 0.2 left to send the game into the extra session.

Also, Fred VanVleet scored 23 points and had nine assists as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 110-103 in Florida.

Pascal Siakam scored 23 points and had seven rebounds and eight assists for the Raptors.

California James Harden Paul George DeAndre Jordan Bruce Brown

Nets end road trip with win over Clippers, Ingram powers Pelicans

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters