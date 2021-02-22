ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.52%)
ASL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 104.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.27%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.48%)
DGKC 135.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
EPCL 49.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.43%)
FCCL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.23%)
FFBL 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HASCOL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
HUBC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.45%)
JSCL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KAPCO 37.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.95%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
PAEL 40.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 39.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TRG 142.70 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (3.94%)
UNITY 33.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,975 Decreased By ▼ -4.34 (-0.09%)
BR30 25,922 Increased By ▲ 81.51 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,149 Decreased By ▼ -78.74 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,175 Decreased By ▼ -55.94 (-0.29%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Timberwolves sack head coach Ryan Saunders

  • Karl-Anthony Towns contracted the coronavirus and suffered a wrist injury, resulting in him playing just 11 games so far this season.
AFP 22 Feb 2021

LOS ANGELES: The Minnesota Timberwolves fired head coach Ryan Saunders on Sunday after a disappointing 7-24 start to the NBA season.

"We would like to thank Ryan for his time and commitment to the Timberwolves organization and wish him the best in the future," Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas said in a statement.

"These are difficult decisions to make, however this change is in the best interest of the organization's short and long-term goals."

Saunders was 43-95 as coach of the Timberwolves in two-plus seasons.

They have won just seven of 31 games and lost eight of their past nine for the worst record in the NBA.

Saunders' sacking comes after Minnesota lost 103-99 to the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Minnesota has been hit hard by injuries and Covid-19 issues this season, with starting guard D'Angelo Russell out for up to six weeks after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

Karl-Anthony Towns contracted the coronavirus and suffered a wrist injury, resulting in him playing just 11 games so far this season.

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch is believed to be the frontrunner for the job to replace Saunders.

Coronavirus New York Knicks Minnesota Timberwolves Gersson Rosas

Timberwolves sack head coach Ryan Saunders

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters