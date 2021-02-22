ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.52%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1%)
AVN 103.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.81%)
DGKC 135.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.23%)
FCCL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.58%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KAPCO 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.58%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
MLCF 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 12.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 91.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 142.50 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (3.79%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,971 Decreased By ▼ -8.48 (-0.17%)
BR30 25,900 Increased By ▲ 59.67 (0.23%)
KSE100 46,094 Decreased By ▼ -133.22 (-0.29%)
KSE30 19,142 Decreased By ▼ -88.24 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may test support at $58.64

  • Strategically, this target will be confirmed when oil breaks $58.55.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $58.64 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall into the $56.11-$57.41 range.

The current correction could be due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from $46.16. A retracement analysis suggests a target zone of $54.21-$56.11.

The wave 4 ended at $57.41, which serves as more realistic target.

Oil could have completed a pullback towards a rising trendline and is poised to retest the support at $58.46. A rise to the Feb. 19 high of $60.29 could be extended into the range of $61.13-$62.26.

On the daily chart, a rising channel suggests a further drop to $57.72.

Strategically, this target will be confirmed when oil breaks $58.55.

It is not very clear how the contract behaves around $57.72.

Most likely, it will manage to stabilize and rise towards $62.08.

Even if the whole trend from the Jan. 2 low of $33.64 has reversed, a top may still take some time to form.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Oil Brent US oil

US oil may test support at $58.64

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters