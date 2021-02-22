ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.24%)
AVN 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.38%)
BOP 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
BYCO 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.52%)
DGKC 134.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.49%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.23%)
FCCL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.97%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
HUBC 84.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.68%)
JSCL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
KAPCO 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.84%)
KEL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
MLCF 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.57%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
POWER 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 91.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
PRL 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.46%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.65%)
TRG 142.15 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.54%)
UNITY 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,965 Decreased By ▼ -14.62 (-0.29%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 7.93 (0.03%)
KSE100 46,069 Decreased By ▼ -158.79 (-0.34%)
KSE30 19,129 Decreased By ▼ -101.41 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

  • Currently, there are 24,226 active COVID-19 cases in the country.
  • 1,384 more people have also recovered from the virus, taking the tally to 535,491.
Aisha Mahmood 22 Feb 2021

Pakistan reported 16 deaths during the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number of fatalities recorded since the second wave of the coronavirus in the country.

The last time the country reported 16 deaths was on October 17. The country's death toll has jumped to 12,617. Currently, there are 24,226 active COVID-19 cases in the country. Meanwhile, there are 1605 critical cases.

32,313 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 8,718,555. Out of these tests, 1,160 came out positive, taking the tally to 572,334.

1,384 more people have also recovered from the virus, taking the tally to 535,491.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has started its coronavirus vaccination drive, in which health care workers are being vaccinated with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine in the first phase. More than 52700 health workers have been vaccinated across Pakistan with Sinopharm vaccine.

In the second phase, all those 60 years of age and older will be vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in March.

Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Vaccine coronavirus cases Coronavirus deaths Pakistan's cases

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters