Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

Pakistan reported 16 deaths during the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number of fatalities recorded since the second wave of the coronavirus in the country.

The last time the country reported 16 deaths was on October 17. The country's death toll has jumped to 12,617. Currently, there are 24,226 active COVID-19 cases in the country. Meanwhile, there are 1605 critical cases.

32,313 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 8,718,555. Out of these tests, 1,160 came out positive, taking the tally to 572,334.

1,384 more people have also recovered from the virus, taking the tally to 535,491.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has started its coronavirus vaccination drive, in which health care workers are being vaccinated with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine in the first phase. More than 52700 health workers have been vaccinated across Pakistan with Sinopharm vaccine.

In the second phase, all those 60 years of age and older will be vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in March.