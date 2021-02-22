ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FATF meets today

Zaheer Abbasi 22 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary meeting would begin today (Monday) in Paris (February 22-25) to review Pakistan’s progress and decide about its fate with respect to grey list.

Sources said that if Pakistan complied with remaining actions plan, the country would be removed from the grey list in June 2021 because there would be an onsite visit by the FATF after the plenary session. However, in case of non-compliance to any action plan, Pakistan may be given some time to comply with it and consequently removal may also be delayed beyond June 2021.

FATF after October 2020 Plenary has strongly urged Pakistan to continue working on implementing its action plan to address its strategic deficiencies, including by (i) demonstrating that law enforcement agencies are identifying and investigating the widest range of TF activity and that TF investigations and prosecutions target designated persons and entities, and those acting on behalf or at the direction of the designated persons or entities; (ii) demonstrating that TF prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions; (iii) demonstrating effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all 1267 and 1373 designated terrorists and those acting for or on their behalf, preventing the raising and moving of funds including in relation to non profit organisations (NPOs), identifying and freezing assets (movable and immovable), and prohibiting access to funds and financial services; and (iv) demonstrating enforcement against TFS violations, including in relation to non profit organisation NPOs, of administrative and criminal penalties and provincial and federal authorities cooperating on enforcement cases.

An official on condition of anonymity said that Pakistan has submitted progress report on remaining six actions plan to FATF last month and now it’s up to them [FATF] to taken decision on the basis of progress made by Pakistan. However, he said “We are very optimistic”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

fatf grey list financial action task force NPOs TF activity

FATF meets today

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG plants

Iran says talks with IAEA chief ‘fruitful’ as deadline looms

United plane suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

At least two killed, five hurt in powerful Kabul blast

Industrial sector is showing sustained growth, which is a good sign, says PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.