Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Recorder Report 22 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senate is ready to provide any support to the government in the parliament to make Pakistan Railways a profitable entity because it is backbone of the economy and would benefit the people.

This was stated by the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani speaking after inaugurating the safari tourist train along with Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati. He added that there is need to pay proper attention to turn around Pakistan Railways as turn around of Pakistan Railways can benefit the economy as well as people of the country in terms of saving road infrastructure and reduction in transportation charges.

We have to be business oriented and take Pakistan Railways as a business. He said that mining from far-flung areas can not be transported areas because of high transportation cost and this can be done by Pakistan Railways. He said that development of PR would reduce transport charges and contribute positively to the environment.

He appreciated the concept of safari train that can be a source for promotion of tourism in Pakistan as it can help promote historic and cultural heritage of the country.

Safari train will take tourists from Golra station to Hassan Abdal, Attock Khurd and Attock City and surrounding areas thrice a week Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Sanjrani termed Pakistan Railways as backbone of the economy and an asset and suggested that there is a need to take Safari train to other parts of the country as railways can play important role for promotion of tourism.

He recounted that there was a time when railways was transporting sweet water from Quetta to his village in the era of 1980s.

Minister for Railways Azam Swati said that the purpose behind launching safari train is to promote the culture, civilisation, heritage and beautiful places of Pakistan in the world. The Minister said that freight trains would start soon. The Minister said tourism is very close to the heart of prime minister and stated that prime minister and diplomats would also visit in a week or two.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Railways Sadiq Sanjrani Azam Khan Swati Chairman Senate

