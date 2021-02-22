PHC CJ inaugurates Judicial Complex in Haripur

PESHAWAR: The Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan inaugurated a Judicial Complex, Haripur. The inauguration ceremony, held in the premises of the Complex, was attended by Judges of the Peshawar High Court, District & Sessions Judges from Hazara, Officers of the District Administration, office bearers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, High Court Bar Association, District Bar Association, lawyers and media persons.

A representative of C & W Department gave a briefing to the Chief Justice and the guests about the Project. The total area of the complex, it was learnt, was 63 Kanal with 197,188 Sq Ft covered area. The complex housed 30 Court Rooms, 3 Record Rooms a Conference Room, Offices, Bar Room, Library, Bar Room for Females, public lavatories, Cafeterias, Mosque, Club Halls, Consultant Rooms, Judicial Lock up and Para Legal Shed.

The project work commenced on 7.02.2013 which was to be concluded on 16.05.2016 but it could not be accomplished due to numerous difficulties faced during the execution of the project.

