Maersk to launch first carbon neutral ship

COPENHAGEN: Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk announced Wednesday it would launch the “world’s first carbon neutral” vessel by 2023, seven years ahead of its initial target.

Originally scheduled for 2030, the company said in a statement that the launch had been “fast-tracked by advances in technology and increasing customer demand for sustainable supply chains.”

The ship will run on bio-methanol and will be deployed in one of Maersk’s “intra-regional networks.”