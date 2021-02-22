Miscreants set fire to polling station in NA-221

THARPARKAR: Polling process was disturbed in Chachro after miscreants set fire to a polling station and burnt the polling material on Sunday. Police have arrested four individuals in connection to the fire. Polling is underway for by-election in National Assembly constituency, NA 221 Nagarparker in district Tharparkar.

A strong competition is expected between PPP candidate Mir Ali Shah Jeelani and PTI candidate Nizamuddin Rahimoon. 318 polling stations have been established for the voting process among which, 95 have been declared sensitive.

Over 4,000 police personnel and 1,000 Rangers have been deployed in the constituency to avoid any untoward situation. It is to be mentioned here that the seat had fallen vacant after the death of PPP, member of National Assembly (MNA) Noor Mohammad Shah Milani.