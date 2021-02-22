ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi

Reuters 22 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wickets against Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition at the National Stadium Karachi here on Sunday. Shaheen Shah Afridi of Lahore Qalandars was declared as a player of the match.

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to field. Imam Ul Haq and Kamran Akmal of Peshawar Zalmi opened the innings. Peshawar Zalmi set a target of 141 runs with the loss of six wickets in 20 overs for Lahore Qalandars. Amad Butt and Wahab Riaz made 23 runs in 11 balls and 1 run in 2 balls respectively.

Lahore Qalandars started its innings with Fakhar Zaman (15 off 15) and Sohail Akhtar (14 off 14). Qalandars achieved its target and made 143 runs in 18.3 overs for the loss of six wickets. Mohammad Hafeez (not out) anchored the Qalandars innings with 33 off 26 balls. Unbeaten Rashid Khan scored 17 off 15 balls.

Scores in brief: Peshawar Zalmi 140-6 in 20 overs (Ravi Bopara 50, Shoaib Malik 26, Sherfane Rutherford 26, Amad Butt 23 not out; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-14, Mohammad Salman Mirza 2-35) Lahore Qalandars 143-6 in 18.3 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 33 not out, Rashid Khan 27 not out, Ben Dunk 22; Saqib Mahmood 2-22, Wahab Riaz 2-30).

