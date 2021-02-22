ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Rohit slams critics over Chennai pitch furore

Reuters 22 Feb 2021

AHMEDABAD, (India): Batsman Rohit Sharma took aim at critics who complained about the Chennai pitch in the second test against England, saying India were well within their rights to prepare a surface that assists spin.

India won the second test by 317 runs to level the series at 1-1 after England struggled to negotiate spin on a track where Rohit and Ravichandran Ashwin notched centuries in the first and second innings, respectively.

Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh called the pitch unacceptable while former England captain Michael Vaughan described it as a beach but Rohit said home advantage meant India could prepare a pitch to their liking.

“The pitch is the same for both teams, so I don’t know why there is so much discussion about it. Pitches have been prepared like this in India for years,” Rohit told reporters on Sunday ahead of the third test in Ahmedabad. “Every side takes advantage of home conditions even when we travel... When we travel they (opponents) make our life difficult. “We make pitches according to our preferences, that’s why it’s called home advantage. Otherwise take away home advantage and ask the ICC to make a rule to prepare the same pitches in India and outside India.”

Rohit Sharma Chennai pitch furore Mark Waugh

