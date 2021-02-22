HBL PSL Season 6: Berocca becomes official energy partner of Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI: Bayer’s leading consumer health brand, vitamin and mineral supplement Berocca, has signed on to become the official energy partner for Quetta Gladiators in the running Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) season 6.

A ceremony to mark the partnership was held at a local hotel, at which members of the leadership teams of Quetta Gladiators and Bayer Pakistan were present.

This is the second year running that Berocca and Quetta Gladiators have partnered for the HBL PSL, as Quetta Gladiators owner, Nadeem Omer, pointed out on the occasion: “We are very pleased to be re-uniting with this great brand which has helped boost the energy and fitness of our players. Quetta Gladiators is a star team in the HBL PSL, constantly on the quest for excellence, and our partnership with Berocca reflects this mindset. Energy and fitness is one of our top priorities, and that’s what Berocca stands for. It is a great fit for what we anticipate to be a terrific season ahead. By partnering with brands such as Berocca, we are not only increasing our brand equity but also ensuring that strong and recognizable brands are part of the biggest sports event in Pakistan.”

“At Bayer Pakistan, we are really looking forward to HBL PSL 6 and we are proud to be the first life science company in Pakistan investing in the great sport of cricket. Berocca is one of the world’s leading vitamin and mineral supplements, and the Quetta Gladiators are some of our best athletes – it’s an excellent fit,” said CEO and MD of Bayer Pakistan, Dr. Imran Ahmad Khan at the signing ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021