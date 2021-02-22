ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

HBL PSL Season 6: Berocca becomes official energy partner of Quetta Gladiators

Recorder Report 22 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Bayer’s leading consumer health brand, vitamin and mineral supplement Berocca, has signed on to become the official energy partner for Quetta Gladiators in the running Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) season 6.

A ceremony to mark the partnership was held at a local hotel, at which members of the leadership teams of Quetta Gladiators and Bayer Pakistan were present.

This is the second year running that Berocca and Quetta Gladiators have partnered for the HBL PSL, as Quetta Gladiators owner, Nadeem Omer, pointed out on the occasion: “We are very pleased to be re-uniting with this great brand which has helped boost the energy and fitness of our players. Quetta Gladiators is a star team in the HBL PSL, constantly on the quest for excellence, and our partnership with Berocca reflects this mindset. Energy and fitness is one of our top priorities, and that’s what Berocca stands for. It is a great fit for what we anticipate to be a terrific season ahead. By partnering with brands such as Berocca, we are not only increasing our brand equity but also ensuring that strong and recognizable brands are part of the biggest sports event in Pakistan.”

“At Bayer Pakistan, we are really looking forward to HBL PSL 6 and we are proud to be the first life science company in Pakistan investing in the great sport of cricket. Berocca is one of the world’s leading vitamin and mineral supplements, and the Quetta Gladiators are some of our best athletes – it’s an excellent fit,” said CEO and MD of Bayer Pakistan, Dr. Imran Ahmad Khan at the signing ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Quetta Gladiators HBLPSL Berocca

HBL PSL Season 6: Berocca becomes official energy partner of Quetta Gladiators

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG plants

Iran says talks with IAEA chief ‘fruitful’ as deadline looms

United plane suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

At least two killed, five hurt in powerful Kabul blast

Industrial sector is showing sustained growth, which is a good sign, says PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.