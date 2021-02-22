ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.52%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.89%)
ASL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 103.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.25%)
DGKC 136.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.55%)
EPCL 49.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.45%)
FCCL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.19%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
HUBC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.32%)
JSCL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
KAPCO 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.71%)
KEL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
MLCF 47.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
PAEL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 12.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.8%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TRG 142.90 Increased By ▲ 5.61 (4.09%)
UNITY 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,978 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.03%)
BR30 25,952 Increased By ▲ 111.49 (0.43%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -61.6 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,180 Decreased By ▼ -50.22 (-0.26%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China more focused on money market rates than size of liquidity operations

Reuters Updated 22 Feb 2021

BEIJING: China’s central bank is focusing more on money market interest rates in its regular open market operations than the size of the operations, the central bank publication Financial News said in a commentary published on Thursday.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has achieved its goal of maintaining the stability of money market interest rates around the Lunar New Year holiday with measured, targeted open market operations, the newspaper said.

Investors should focus on interest rates of central bank open market operations and medium-term facility rates, as well as the operation of market benchmark interest rates over a period of time, the commentary said.

Paying too much attention to the size of the central bank’s liquidity operations could lead to a misunderstanding of monetary policy, the paper said. The PBOC was not immediately available to comment outside of business hours. The PBOC rolled over maturing medium-term loans earlier on Thursday, but drained 260 billion yuan ($40.21 billion) worth of short-term liquidity on a net basis as a result of maturing reverse repos on the day.

PBOC China’s central bank People’s Bank of China

China more focused on money market rates than size of liquidity operations

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.