PBA condemns attack

KARACHI: Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) strongly condemned Sunday’s attack on Jang and Geo News offices in Karachi. In a statement issued in Karachi on Sunday, PBA said that people have a right to peaceful protest, and that right has always been defended by the media but violence and taking the law in one’s own hand is condemnable. PBA urges the concerned authorities to take immediate action against the perpetrators.—PR

