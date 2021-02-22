ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
APNS condemns attack on Jang Group premises

22 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The APNS strongly condemned the attack on Jang Group premises by demonstrators who ransacked the offices and manhandled the employees of the group.

All Pakistan Newspapers Society’s President Hameed Haroon and its Secretary General Sarmad Ali in a press statement have termed the incident as attack on the press and expressed their serious concern on the vandalism perpetuated by the demonstrators, who in the garb of protest and sit-in near the Jang Group’s main office in Karachi, instead of stressing and raising their demands, attacked and ransacked the office and harassed the staff including women workers and journalists.

They stated that every section of the society has a right to agitate its disagreement against any content, but it should not be allowed to take law into its own hands and attack the premises of media organisations and intimidate media workers. This attitude not only depicts the intolerance exacerbating in our society but also highlights growing lawlessness in the country.

It is regrettable that the law enforcing agencies in the city remained silent spectators when the media house was being subjected to vandalism.

The APNS office bearers urged upon the Chief Minister Sindh and the IG police to take immediate action against the culprits and provide security to media houses to prevent such heinous act against the media in future.—PR

