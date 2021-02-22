ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Feb 22, 2021
Pakistan

Geo, Jang head office vandalised

Recorder Report 22 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The central office of the Geo and Jang Media Group on Sunday was allegedly attacked by protesters. The protesters broke a walkthrough gate and the main door at the entrance of the building located on II Chundrigar Road, the channel’s officials said.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah arrived at the venue and vowed to resolve the matter by speaking to the protesters. The protesters gathered outside the building to protest against what they said, “controversial remarks made on one of its comedy programmes which hurt their sentiments.” The protesters manhandled the security staff and other employees present inside the building, according to the channel’s management.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought report from the police. Action will be taken against those involved in this attack, he said. Shah said that PPP will continue to support media freedom. Karachi Union of Journalists, Karachi Press Club, and other media workers’ associations condemned the attack on the media house.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

