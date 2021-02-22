SCF starts agro-based skills training for youth

HYDRABAD: Agro-based skill training program has been started by Sindh Community Foundation to provide agro-based skills training for youth for 100 young people of four agro-based districts of province.

Javed Soz head of SCF said that this is the need of time which may create income generation opportunity for youth living rural areas. He said that under the skills training youth program One Month Training Solar PV Installation on tubewell & Performance Measurement will be delivered to equip 100 young people from four districts of Sindh Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari Jamshoro and Hyderabad (Rural).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021