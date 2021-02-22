ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Pakistan

Four RO plants reopen after rehabilitation

APP 22 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sunday re-opened four Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants after repairing work including at Maripur Road, Peoples Stadium, Grid Station and Chakiwara.

The initial capacity of the R O plants is 200,000 gallon per day which will be enhanced to one million gallon per day up to June in three phases, said a statement. PPP MPA Shazia Sanghar, PPP South President Khalil Hoath, MD Water and Sewerage Board Asadullah Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that under the vision of PPP Chairman, the journey of development was continued throughout the province and added that PPP Chairman has issued special directives for completion of development projects of Lyari Town including resolving issue of clean drinking water supply.

He added that Asif Ali Zardari has given gift to people of Lyari by launching network R.O plants during his tenure but unfortunately these were closed due technical faults.

He added that the Chairman PPP has directed Chief Minister Sindh to make operational the closed R.O plants. We have full our promise and today made operational 4 R.O plants and added that R.O Plants in Nani Goth, Mawachh Goth and 500 Quarters in Keamari Town are also started on Sunday.

He said that within 3 weeks large R.O plants including Trans Lyari and Ahmed Shah Bukhari Road would also be started so that issue of clean drinking water of the area could be resolved.Similarly, the Minister maintained that repair work on the Nasir Hotel, Younisabad, Baba Bhit Island and Keamari creeks R.O plants was also started and soon start providing water to the people of area.

