Islamabad police arrest hundreds of criminals

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have got remarkable success against criminal elements during the last fortnight and nabbed hundreds of criminals besides recovery of valuables worth millions of rupees and narcotics from them.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that Islamabad police arrested 48 accused involved in property cases during last two weeks and also busted gangs besides recovery of valuables including cash and gold ornaments worth Rs. 36 million from them.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman and DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, he said that renewed efforts were made by all officers for safety and security of the citizens. Owing these efforts, he said police also nabbed 10 persons involved in 12 robberies and recovered looted or snatched valuables worth Rs. 4.1 million from them.

SSP (Operation) said that investigation of 53 cases was completed and their challans were submitted in relevant courts. A total of 13 burglary/theft cases were resolved besides arrest of 16 burglars and valuables worth over Rs 4,00,000 were recovered from them while seven other gangsters were also held.

Police arrested 15 car and bike lifters and recovered eight stolen cars and 13 motorbikes. Eight other accused were also held and eight tampered vehicles were recovered from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, police arrested 26 proclaimed offenders and 48 court absconders. The nabbed proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in crime cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and snatching valuables.

SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that police apprehended 54 persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered seven Kalashnikovs/rifles, 50 pistols, 980 rounds and one dagger from them.

A total of 68 persons were held for having narcotics and liquor while 68 cases were registered against them besides recovery of 39.458 kilogram hashish, 5.025 kilograms heroin, 229 gram ice, 300 gram opium and 246 wine and liquor bottles from them, the SSP (Operations) added.

Meanwhile, police also held 13 other accused wanted to police in 11 other cases including murder and other cases. SSP (Operations) Mustafa Tanveer said that Islamabad police is striving hard to secure the city and all out efforts would be made for safety and security of the citizens.

