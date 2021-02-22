ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Modi wants to take full control of IIOJK: AJK president

APP 22 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Sunday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to take full control of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), in order to again win the parliamentary elections in 2024.

“If the Kashmir issue had been resolved through drawing-room politics, the UN Security Council, White House and 10-Downing Street would have resolved it long ago,” he said adding that we would have to come out in streets and squares and pay heed to the cries rising from Srinagar, Baramullah, Rajouri and Poonch.

He was addressing a webinar organized by the UK-based TV and CNI News. The webinar was also addressed by former member of the European Parliament, Lords Wajid Khan, President Tehrike Kashmir UK Faheem Kayani and the TV anchor Syed Abid Kazmi.

The state president said that the Kashmiri people would never forget those who were helping them in the current environment of distress or those who were raising their voice throughout the world. He maintained that at present, the Kashmiri people were being killed, their children were being slaughtered, and their daughters were being molested before their eyes, and they are forced to die of starvation by depriving them of their land, business and livelihood.

Sardar Masood Khan asserted that what Modi was doing, was going to turn the whole of India into another Kashmir where the Muslims, Dalits, Sikhs and the Christians feel themselves to be insecure. “The same was done by the German Nazi ruler Adolf Hitler to Jews, Roma nomads, and Hungarian and Polish citizens, and when his brutalities had crossed all limits, the world had to jointly fight a war against him on the cost of hundreds of thousands of human lives,” he added.

The AJK president said that the only option to defeat Modi and rid the Kashmiri people of his repression was that we turn the Kashmir liberation movement into an international campaign of human rights and civil liberties, and at the same time, use our politics, diplomacy and media to disseminate the voice of Kashmiri people in every nook and corner of the world.

“We must keep exposing India’s false narrative, and promote our true narrative on a full-time basis,” he added.

The President pointed out that in order to malign the Kashmir liberation movement and to tarnish the image of Pakistan on the international level, India had waged a systematic disinformation campaign which had recently stood exposed, but in spite of becoming all details of this international scam, no action has been taken against India.

“If the same crime had been committed by Russia or China, not only they would have been held accountable but economic sanctions would also have been imposed on them,” he added.

Narendra Modi Modi IIOJK AJK President

Modi wants to take full control of IIOJK: AJK president

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG plants

Iran says talks with IAEA chief ‘fruitful’ as deadline looms

United plane suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

At least two killed, five hurt in powerful Kabul blast

Industrial sector is showing sustained growth, which is a good sign, says PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.