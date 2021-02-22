Modi wants to take full control of IIOJK: AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Sunday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to take full control of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), in order to again win the parliamentary elections in 2024.

“If the Kashmir issue had been resolved through drawing-room politics, the UN Security Council, White House and 10-Downing Street would have resolved it long ago,” he said adding that we would have to come out in streets and squares and pay heed to the cries rising from Srinagar, Baramullah, Rajouri and Poonch.

He was addressing a webinar organized by the UK-based TV and CNI News. The webinar was also addressed by former member of the European Parliament, Lords Wajid Khan, President Tehrike Kashmir UK Faheem Kayani and the TV anchor Syed Abid Kazmi.

The state president said that the Kashmiri people would never forget those who were helping them in the current environment of distress or those who were raising their voice throughout the world. He maintained that at present, the Kashmiri people were being killed, their children were being slaughtered, and their daughters were being molested before their eyes, and they are forced to die of starvation by depriving them of their land, business and livelihood.

Sardar Masood Khan asserted that what Modi was doing, was going to turn the whole of India into another Kashmir where the Muslims, Dalits, Sikhs and the Christians feel themselves to be insecure. “The same was done by the German Nazi ruler Adolf Hitler to Jews, Roma nomads, and Hungarian and Polish citizens, and when his brutalities had crossed all limits, the world had to jointly fight a war against him on the cost of hundreds of thousands of human lives,” he added.

The AJK president said that the only option to defeat Modi and rid the Kashmiri people of his repression was that we turn the Kashmir liberation movement into an international campaign of human rights and civil liberties, and at the same time, use our politics, diplomacy and media to disseminate the voice of Kashmiri people in every nook and corner of the world.

“We must keep exposing India’s false narrative, and promote our true narrative on a full-time basis,” he added.

The President pointed out that in order to malign the Kashmir liberation movement and to tarnish the image of Pakistan on the international level, India had waged a systematic disinformation campaign which had recently stood exposed, but in spite of becoming all details of this international scam, no action has been taken against India.

“If the same crime had been committed by Russia or China, not only they would have been held accountable but economic sanctions would also have been imposed on them,” he added.