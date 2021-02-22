Nine injured in Quetta gas blast

QUETTA: Nine persons, including women and children, sustained injuries in a gas leak blast at a flat along Labour road area of Nawa Killi on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, accumulated gas exploded in a flat at Labour road area of Nawa Killi, resultantly, nine persons sustained injured. The injured were rushed to Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta where they were identified as Maliaka Mansoor, Samreen Arooh, Jaisika, Nageen, Farooq, Yothaneen, Sadaf, Komal and Anmool.