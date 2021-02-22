SC forms four larger, five regular benches for next week

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has constituted four larger benches and five regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

On Monday, a five-member larger bench headed by the CJP and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi will hear the reference filed by President Dr Arif Alvi under Article 186 of the Constitution of Pakistan regarding elections for the members of the Senate of Pakistan.

On Monday, a six-member larger bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhamamd Amin Ahmed would hear review petitions filed by SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Sarina Isa, Supreme Court Bar Association, Sindh High Court Bar Association and others regarding presidential reference case.

On Wednesday, a five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Munib Akhtar would hear petition regarding environmental pollution in I-9/1, Islamabad due to industrial estate.

On Thursday, a five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Yahya Afridi would hear cases regarding service and promotion of employees.

The first bench is comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi while the second bench is comprised of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

The third bench is comprised of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar. Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Yahya Afridi will be members of the fourth bench, while the fifth bench will consist of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan.

The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, petition regarding discriminatory treatment with PCS Officers, petitions regarding election of autonomous bodies, post-arrest bail pleas filed by Muhammad Umair, Taha Raza and Hussain Lawai in fake bank accounts case, post-arrest bail plea filed by Muhammad Javed Akhtar Secretary Union Council ICT allegedly involved in embezzlement and misappropriation of funds and recruitment of ghost employees, post-arrest bail plea filed by Musa Khan and according to NAB petitioner along with other co-accused made illegal appointment of his son and nephew and embezzled/misappropriated huge amount in funds of Sustainable Land Management Program and he accumulated assets beyond known legal sources of income and NAB appeal against quashment of Accountability Reference filed against Nuzhat in Pension Payment Clerks for Embezzlement/Misappropriation of Pension Money by making bogus entries and causing Loss to Public Exchequer.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court.

Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.