ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Furniture and Living Expo organised

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with RF Events (SMC-Private)...
22 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with RF Events (SMC-Private) Limited, has organized a 3-day “Furniture and Living Expo” starting from February 19, 2021 at Majestic Banquets, Club Road, Islamabad from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

A wide variety of furniture and interior products of the region are being offered in the Expo at discounted prices to the consumers. The Expo will continue up to February 21, 2021. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry inaugurated the Furniture Expo as Chief Guest.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan President ICCI said that the global furniture market was estimated at over USD 500 billion, but Pakistan’s share in it was quite nominal. He urged that the government should provide support to furniture manufacturers and exporters in organizing exhibitions in foreign countries to promote Pakistan’s exports in the international market. He said that Pakistani foreign missions should also explore the potential of Pakistani furniture products in their respective countries and share such information with chambers of commerce. He said that government help was needed to introduce high-tech machinery and establish more training centres to produce more skilled workers for the furniture industry that would accelerate the growth of this important sector.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan asked the federal and provincial governments to allocate land for setting up furniture cities in metropolitans of the country that would give a boost to this sector and enhance its exports. He further emphasized that the government should abolish the registration of furniture shopkeepers, showrooms and workshops in Tier-1 retailers in the next budget as the criteria defined in Sec-2, Sub-Sec-43A of Sales Tax Act 1990 should not be applicable on these businesses due to the large size of their products. He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate in resolving the key issues of furniture businesses so that they could play a more effective role in promoting exports.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ICCI Furniture Living Expo

Furniture and Living Expo organised

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG plants

Iran says talks with IAEA chief ‘fruitful’ as deadline looms

United plane suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

At least two killed, five hurt in powerful Kabul blast

Industrial sector is showing sustained growth, which is a good sign, says PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.