PTI team, MQM leaders discuss Senate elections

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation on Sunday has arrived at Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) office and discussed ongoing political situation in the country.

According to details, both the parties deliberated upon the strategy for elections in upper house of the Parliament, Senate. Meanwhile, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that they discussed key issues with the MQM, adding that election doesn’t only occur between two candidates but their parties also get involved in it.

MQM leader Faisal Sabzwari told that a talk on votes regarding Senate polls was carried out with government delegation.