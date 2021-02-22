ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Wrong priorities of past rulers increased pollution: Buzdar

Recorder Report 22 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that during last two years PTI government has planted more than one million trees only in Lahore whereas the same were mercilessly cut down in the last regime. Wrong priorities of former rulers resulted substantial increase in pollution in Punjab including Lahore. Neither these rulers took timely measures to deal with this issue. Excessive utilization of bricks and cement has destroyed the natural beauty of the city and new generation has been provided a polluted atmosphere instead of clean and hygienic atmosphere. He said that the problem of smog became serious due to poor planning of former rulers. Our planted sapling will become fully grown trees with in next few years which will help in controlling the smog issue besides reducing pollution in the city. He said that work for planting artificial forests (Miyawaki) on 51 points in Lahore has already been started. With this method, trees grow very fast at low cost. Lahore will soon become a city of gardens and flowers again, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the composite development of every city of Punjab as his mission. Usman Buzdar said that he has visited every district of Punjab and took a prompt action to resolve the people’s problems. I am not used to work while sitting in office, he added. The chief minister said that visit apprised him firsthand knowledge about people’s problems besides providing him their feedback. To have knowledge about on-ground issues is utmost necessary for real development. He said that the model of governance in Punjab has been changed and officers have been directed to go to the field and solve people’s problems. I don’t believe in one-man show, Usman Buzdar clarified.

He said that decisions have been taken in his tenure with consultation and he believes in taking everyone along. He has a vigilant eye on the civic problems and needs of the people. Development packages are being formulated for all the districts of Punjab. Incumbent government is determined for the development of the districts, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar increased pollution

Wrong priorities of past rulers increased pollution: Buzdar

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG plants

Iran says talks with IAEA chief ‘fruitful’ as deadline looms

United plane suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

At least two killed, five hurt in powerful Kabul blast

Industrial sector is showing sustained growth, which is a good sign, says PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.