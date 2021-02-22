Health staff: Govt opens Covid-19 vaccine registration

ISLAMABAD: Announcing the next phase, the government has started registration of general healthcare workers and supporting staff related with the medical profession and health service delivery for Covid-19 vaccination.

According to an official of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, now all supporting staff and general health workers not just frontline can now go to www.covid.gov.pk/vaccine and register for coronavirus vaccination while following instructions.

He said that nurses, dentists, doctors, pharmacists, allied health professionals like physical therapists, lab technologists and others besides those who work in clinical settings, in direct contact with patients like security, receptionists, porters, cashiers, cleaning staff and ambulance drivers are included in this phase.

He said that the country was going for next phase of COVID-19 vaccination as there was expectation of arrival of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in early March. He asked all those 60 years of age and older to begin registration while sending Computerized National Identity Card number as SMS to 1166 on which they will receive instructions for next steps.

Meanwhile, an official from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that 72,882 front line healthcare workers had been vaccinated so far across the country.

He said that 5.6 million Covid vaccine doses would reach Pakistan by end March 21 out of which 2.8 million doses of Gavi-Covax were expected to reach by first week of March 21 and 2.8 million doses by second week of March while 21. 17.1 million doses would reach Pakistan by end June 21.

He said that the government had distributed so far 504,500 doses of Corona vaccine in provinces including Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) included 188,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Punjab, 204,000 doses to Sindh, 44,000 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 21,000 to Balochistan, 23,500 to ICT and 16,000 doses to AJK.