Spokesperson of key holder of Ka’aba meets Elahi

Recorder Report 22 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Spokesperson of key holder of Khana Ka’aba Dr Saleh Zain-ul-Abideen, Mian Abdul Rehman called on the Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Sunday.

Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti was present in the meeting while Mufti Shahbaz Alam, Abdul Kabir Azad and Mian Muhammad Tariq were included in the delegation.

Mian Abdul Rehman conveyed the special message of Dr. Saleh Zain-ul-Abideen, the key holder of the Ka’aba and said that prayers were offered in the Ka’aba especially for the security of Pakistan and the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Expressing gratitude for the good sentiments, Ch Parvez Elahi said that the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are based on religious and friendly grounds, nothing more sacred than Saudi Arabia for Muslims all over the world including Pakistani people.

He said that due to the Corona epidemic, Pakistanis are temporarily deprived of the blessings of Umrah. The hearts of Pakistanis are beating in holy Makkah and holy Madinah. We all pray that this insidious disease will be cured soon and that Muslims will be able to perform religious rites with freedom.

