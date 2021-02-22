ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Your rupee last week

22 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last week. (February 15 to 19, 2021).

========================================================================================================
                                       T T CLEAN BUYING                                                 
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY                              
========================================================================================================
          12.02.2021                            LAST WEEK RATES
          Previous
          Week    15.02.2021    19.02.2021                                 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
          Closing  Opening  Closing   Highest                 Lowest              Over Previous Week
          Rate                         Rate        Date        Rate       Date    +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs        Rs      Rs                      Rs             - Down      Rs          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       159.2     158.8     158.9     158.8   15/02/2021     159.5   17/02/2021   -   0.300000   -0.19
U.K     219.590   220.760   221.710   220.560   18/02/2021   222.230   16/02/2021   +   2.120000    0.97
Japan  1.518900  1.511200  1.503300  1.503300   19/02/2021  1.511200   15/02/2021   -   0.015600   -1.03
Euro    193.760   193.500   192.830   192.490   18/02/2021   194.300   16/02/2021   -   0.930000   -0.48
========================================================================================================
                                       T T & O D SELLING                                                
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                           + Appreciation - Depreciation
========================================================================================================
          12.02.2021                           LAST WEEK RATES
          Previous
          Week    15.02.2021     19.02.2021                                FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
          Closing  Opening  Closing   Highest                 Lowest              Over Previous Week
          Rate                         Rate        Date        Rate       Date    +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs        Rs      Rs                      Rs             - Down      Rs          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       159.7     159.3     159.4     159.3   15/02/2021     160.0   17/02/2021   -   0.300000   -0.19
U.K     220.280   221.450   222.410   221.250   18/02/2021   222.920   16/02/2021   +   2.130000    0.97
Japan  1.523600  1.516000  1.508000  1.508000   19/02/2021  1.516000   15/02/2021   -   0.015600   -1.02
Euro    194.370   194.100   193.430   193.100   18/02/2021   194.900   16/02/2021   -   0.940000   -0.48
========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Rupee rupee today

Your rupee last week

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG plants

Iran says talks with IAEA chief ‘fruitful’ as deadline looms

United plane suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

At least two killed, five hurt in powerful Kabul blast

Industrial sector is showing sustained growth, which is a good sign, says PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.