Your rupee last week

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last week. (February 15 to 19, 2021).

======================================================================================================== T T CLEAN BUYING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY ======================================================================================================== 12.02.2021 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 15.02.2021 19.02.2021 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 159.2 158.8 158.9 158.8 15/02/2021 159.5 17/02/2021 - 0.300000 -0.19 U.K 219.590 220.760 221.710 220.560 18/02/2021 222.230 16/02/2021 + 2.120000 0.97 Japan 1.518900 1.511200 1.503300 1.503300 19/02/2021 1.511200 15/02/2021 - 0.015600 -1.03 Euro 193.760 193.500 192.830 192.490 18/02/2021 194.300 16/02/2021 - 0.930000 -0.48 ======================================================================================================== T T & O D SELLING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- + Appreciation - Depreciation ======================================================================================================== 12.02.2021 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 15.02.2021 19.02.2021 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 159.7 159.3 159.4 159.3 15/02/2021 160.0 17/02/2021 - 0.300000 -0.19 U.K 220.280 221.450 222.410 221.250 18/02/2021 222.920 16/02/2021 + 2.130000 0.97 Japan 1.523600 1.516000 1.508000 1.508000 19/02/2021 1.516000 15/02/2021 - 0.015600 -1.02 Euro 194.370 194.100 193.430 193.100 18/02/2021 194.900 16/02/2021 - 0.940000 -0.48 ========================================================================================================

