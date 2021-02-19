Gwadar Cricket Stadium hosts first cricket match dedicated to late Ali Sadpara

The Gwadar Cricket Stadium is hosting its first cricket match which is dedicated to the climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who lost his life during K2 winter expedition.

This exhibition match has been organized by singer-song writer, actor and anchor Fakhr-e-Alam on 19th Feb in the lush green stadium of Gwadar amidst the mountains of Balochistan.

It all started when the star disclosed this hidden gem to all cricket playing nations on his Twitter feed.

The 'Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup' includes two teams Showbiz Sharks Vs Gwadar Dolphins. Showbiz Sharks is captained by Waseem Khan CEO PCB and includes Fakhr Alam, Faysal Qureishi, Ali Zafar, Saleem Sheikh, Aijaz Aslam, Shezad Roy, Sami Khan, Kamran Jeelani, Salman Saeed, Ali Safina and Noman Habib.

The Gwadar Dolphins on the other hand featuring local players including Zulfi Bukhari, Ali Zaidi and GOC Gwadar.