ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets fall; Abu Dhabi gains

Reuters 19 Feb 2021

DUBAI: Most Gulf markets ended in the red on Thursday, with the Saudi index pressured by losses in its banking shares.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ended the session down 0.7%, but was still up 0.9% on the week.

Al Rajhi Bank dropped 0.7%, while the kingdom’s largest lender National Commercial Bank retreated 1.9%.

Crude oil exports in Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, rose for a sixth straight month to an eight-month peak in December 2020, official data showed on Wednesday.

In Dubai, the main share index dropped 0.7%, hit by a 2.1% fall in its largest lender Emirates NBD.

The index is down 2.2% for the week, its biggest weekly loss since Oct. 8.

Separately, the United Arab Emirates civil aviation authority has authorised Boeing 737 MAX planes to resume flying, nearly two years after being grounded in March 2019, state news agency WAM said on Wednesday. Emirati carrier flydubai is a major buyer of the jet.

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished 0.2% higher, supported by a 0.8% gain in Aldar Properties and a 0.7% rise in aquaculture firm International Holding.

The index, however, logged its first weekly loss for the year.

The Qatari index declined 0.67%, and retreated the most in a week since Oct. 29.

Financials weighed on sentiment, with Qatar Islamic Bank and Qatar National Bank dragging on the index.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 0.3%, and posted a weekly fall of 1.4%, its biggest this year.—Reuters

Most Gulf markets Saudi index banking shares

Most Gulf markets fall; Abu Dhabi gains

Wapda opposes NJS swapping for DBD development

Presidential reference on mode of ballot: Sindh, Punjab AGs outline widely divergent views

Papers of Hafeez, Vawda accepted, Pervaiz’s rejected

Three candidates from Punjab elected unopposed to Senate

Heads of organizations: To PM’s great disappointment, ministries fail to fill vacant posts

FBR revises functions, powers of Members

2nd phase of vaccination to start next month: Dr Sultan

SBP asked to set up cell to boost inflows into RDA

GI tag for Basmati rice: IPO submits reply to EU against India's claim

Punjab construction projects: Activities ‘worth’ Rs1.77trn to be generated, PM told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.