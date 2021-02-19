ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
LPG importers warn of strike on March 1

Recorder Report 19 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The LPG importers on Thursday warned that complete shutter down and strike will be observed on March 1 if the government imposes additional tax of Rs 4,669 per metric ton on LPG import from the land route as proposed by Ministry of Planning Development.

Addressing a joint press conference in Lahore on Thursday, LPG Industries Association chairman Irfan Khokhar, vice chairman Shahnawaz Saeed, LPG Companies and Importers Association of Pakistan president Sheikh Amir Nadeem and chairman All Pakistan LPG Transport Association Sheikh Ayaz Ahmed announced that the LPG shops and plants will be closed down and LPG transport (tankers) from Khyber to Karachi will remain off road on March 1, if LPG coming through land is taxed.

“There will be a complete wheel jam.“

The LPG sector leaders said the Ministry of Planning has proposed additional levy of Rs 4669 per metric ton on LPG coming from land. Chairman LPG Industries Association Irfan Khokhar demanded that government should abolish all kind of taxes on LPG.

