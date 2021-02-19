ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
THE RUPEE: Recovery persists

BR Research 19 Feb 2021

KARACHI: After market close on Thursday, Pakistan Rupee continued to go up against US Dollar in both inter-bank and open markets. It also went up against AED and SR in open market while remaining unchanged against Euro.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the inter-bank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 35 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday's rate closing at 158.90 and 159 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 25 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 159 and 159.20 respectively. Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 191 and 192 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 43.20 and 43.40 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 7 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling closing at 42.15 and 42.30 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs.159.00
Open Offer     Rs.159.20
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

========================
Bid Rate       Rs.158.90
Offer Rate     Rs.159.00
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth on the buying side while it stayed unchanged on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the open currency market on Thursday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback lost 20 paisas for buying and closed at Rs 159.20 against the opening rate of Rs 159.40 whereas it firmly closed for selling at Rs 160.40.

Moreover, the rupee-pound sterling parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the market. Consequently, the British currency firmly closed for buying and selling at Rs 219.50 and Rs 221.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 30 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs159.50(buying) and Rs 159.60(selling) against last rate of Rs159.80(buying) and Rs 159.90(selling).

It closed at Rs159.50(buying) and Rs 159.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,600 (selling) and Rs108,400(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

