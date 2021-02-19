Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 18, 2021). ==================================== ...
19 Feb 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 18, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,960.81
High: 5,037.48
Low: 4,958.21
Net Change: (-) 71.72
Volume ('000): 473,624
Value ('000): 21,067,870
Makt Cap 1,415,859,374,454
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,438.44
NET CH. (-) 108.99
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,782.64
NET CH. (-) 217.76
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,716.79
NET CH. (-) 69.90
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,249.77
NET CH. (-) 70.57
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,506.06
NET CH. (+) 6.00
------------------------------------
As on: 18-February-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.