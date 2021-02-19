KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 18, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,960.81 High: 5,037.48 Low: 4,958.21 Net Change: (-) 71.72 Volume ('000): 473,624 Value ('000): 21,067,870 Makt Cap 1,415,859,374,454 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,438.44 NET CH. (-) 108.99 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,782.64 NET CH. (-) 217.76 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,716.79 NET CH. (-) 69.90 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,249.77 NET CH. (-) 70.57 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,506.06 NET CH. (+) 6.00 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-February-2021 ====================================

