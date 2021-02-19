Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
19 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
Kot Addu Power 18.02.2021 01.00 P.M. Half Yearly Meeting in
Company Ltd Accounts for the period progress
ended December, 31, 2020
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.