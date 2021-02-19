ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 19 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Pakistan State Oil           31.12.2020       50% (i)     9,521.650     20.28     -               16.03.2021 to
Company Limited               Half Year                                                              24.03.2021
(Unconsolidated)
Pakistan State Oil           31.12.2020          -        9,257.917     19.93     -                           -
Company Limited               Half Year
(Consolidated)
Tariq Glass                  31.12.2020       25% (i)     1,001.306     9.09      06.04.2021      26.03.2021 to
Industries Ltd                Half Year    Bonus Shares                           11:00.a.m.         06.04.2021
                                                                                  EOGM
Engro Corporation            31.12.2020       20% (F)    16,301.478     28.29     26.04.2021      20.04.2021 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated)          Year End                                            02:30.a.m.         26.04.2021
                                                                                  AGM
Engro Corporation            31.12.2020          -       44,390.958     43.57     -                           -
Ltd (Consolidated)            Year End
Power Cement Limited         31.12.2020          -         68.788       0.005     -                           -
                              Half Year
Kohinoor Energy Ltd          31.12.2020       60% (i)      621.718      3.67      -               06.03.2021 to
                              Half Year                                                              12.03.2021
Pakistan Paper               31.12.2020       20% (i)      31.090       3.89      -               11.03.2021 to
Products Limited              Half Year                                                              17.03.2021
Faysal Bank Limited          31.12.2020         Nil       6,510.505     4.29      29.03.2021      22.03.2021 to
(Unconsolidated)              Year End                                            11:30.a.m. AGM     29.03.2021
Faysal Bank Limited          31.12.2020          -        6,680.617     4.40      -                           -
(Consolidated)                Year End
Matco Foods Ltd              31.12.2020          -        (38.966)     (0.32)     -                           -
                              Half Year
Wah Nobel Chemicals          31.12.2020          -         153.795      17.09     -                           -
Limited                       Half Year
Crescent Jute Products       31.12.2020          -         (0.162)     (0.01)     -                           -
Limited                       Half Year
JS Global Capital Ltd        31.12.2020         Nil        206.954      6.77      08.04.2021      02.04.2021 to
                              Year End                                            10:30.a.m.         08.04.2021
                                                                                  AGM
Bolan Casings Ltd            31.12.2020          -         (9.048)     (0.79)     -                           -
                              Half Year
Orix Modaraba                31.12.2020          -         61.192       1.35      -                           -
                              Half Year
Trust Modaraba               31.12.2020          -          7.949       0.27      -                           -
                              Half Year
Meezan Bank Limited          31.12.2020       20% (F)    22 165.606     15.67     29.03.2021      22.03.2021 to
(Unconsolidated)              Year End                                            09:30.a.m.         29.03.2021
                                                                                  AGM
Meezan Bank Limited          31.12.2020          -       22,674.863     15.83     -                           -
(Consolidated)                Year End
Din Textile Mills Ltd        31.12.2020          -         249.634      4.76      -                           -
                              Half Year
Mari Petroleum Limited       31.12.2020       60% (i)    16,401.196    122.94     -               12.03.2021 to
                              Half Year                                                              18.03.2021
Punjab Oil Mills Limited          -              -            -           -       11.03.2021      05.03.2021 to
                                                                                  11:00.a.m.         11.03.2021
                                                                                  EOGM
(PESC1)Pakistan Energy            -              -            -           -       -               23.02.2021 to
(Sukuk-1) Power                                                                                      28.02.2021
Holding Limited
===============================================================================================================

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

