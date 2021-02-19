KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Pakistan State Oil 31.12.2020 50% (i) 9,521.650 20.28 - 16.03.2021 to Company Limited Half Year 24.03.2021 (Unconsolidated) Pakistan State Oil 31.12.2020 - 9,257.917 19.93 - - Company Limited Half Year (Consolidated) Tariq Glass 31.12.2020 25% (i) 1,001.306 9.09 06.04.2021 26.03.2021 to Industries Ltd Half Year Bonus Shares 11:00.a.m. 06.04.2021 EOGM Engro Corporation 31.12.2020 20% (F) 16,301.478 28.29 26.04.2021 20.04.2021 to Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 02:30.a.m. 26.04.2021 AGM Engro Corporation 31.12.2020 - 44,390.958 43.57 - - Ltd (Consolidated) Year End Power Cement Limited 31.12.2020 - 68.788 0.005 - - Half Year Kohinoor Energy Ltd 31.12.2020 60% (i) 621.718 3.67 - 06.03.2021 to Half Year 12.03.2021 Pakistan Paper 31.12.2020 20% (i) 31.090 3.89 - 11.03.2021 to Products Limited Half Year 17.03.2021 Faysal Bank Limited 31.12.2020 Nil 6,510.505 4.29 29.03.2021 22.03.2021 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 11:30.a.m. AGM 29.03.2021 Faysal Bank Limited 31.12.2020 - 6,680.617 4.40 - - (Consolidated) Year End Matco Foods Ltd 31.12.2020 - (38.966) (0.32) - - Half Year Wah Nobel Chemicals 31.12.2020 - 153.795 17.09 - - Limited Half Year Crescent Jute Products 31.12.2020 - (0.162) (0.01) - - Limited Half Year JS Global Capital Ltd 31.12.2020 Nil 206.954 6.77 08.04.2021 02.04.2021 to Year End 10:30.a.m. 08.04.2021 AGM Bolan Casings Ltd 31.12.2020 - (9.048) (0.79) - - Half Year Orix Modaraba 31.12.2020 - 61.192 1.35 - - Half Year Trust Modaraba 31.12.2020 - 7.949 0.27 - - Half Year Meezan Bank Limited 31.12.2020 20% (F) 22 165.606 15.67 29.03.2021 22.03.2021 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 09:30.a.m. 29.03.2021 AGM Meezan Bank Limited 31.12.2020 - 22,674.863 15.83 - - (Consolidated) Year End Din Textile Mills Ltd 31.12.2020 - 249.634 4.76 - - Half Year Mari Petroleum Limited 31.12.2020 60% (i) 16,401.196 122.94 - 12.03.2021 to Half Year 18.03.2021 Punjab Oil Mills Limited - - - - 11.03.2021 05.03.2021 to 11:00.a.m. 11.03.2021 EOGM (PESC1)Pakistan Energy - - - - - 23.02.2021 to (Sukuk-1) Power 28.02.2021 Holding Limited ===============================================================================================================

