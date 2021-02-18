ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
Sajid Sadpara says there is no hope his father, other missing K2 climbers will return

  • Sajid says despite hectic efforts by the government and Pakistan Army, we were unable to locate the climbers
  • The three missing K2 climbers, who went missing two weeks ago, could not be traced due to harsh weather conditions
Fahad Zulfikar 18 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Sajid Sadpara, the son of missing K2 climber, Muhammad Ali Sadpara, has said there is no hope that his father and other K2 climbers will return alive, local media reported.

Addressing a press conference in Skardu on Thursday along with Gilgit Baltistan Tourism Minister Raja Nasir Khan, Sajid Sadpara said he is now sure that Muhammad Ali Sadpara and other mountaineers could not make it out alive and had met an accident.

“Pakistan has lost a great mountaineer, my father and two other climbers are no more with us,” Sajid Ali Sadpara said.

He added that despite hectic efforts by the government and Pakistan Army, we were unable to locate the climbers. Sajid vowed to continue the mission of his father. He praised the efforts of the Pak Army, government and pilots for their support.

The three missing K2 climbers, who went missing two weeks ago, could not be traced due to harsh weather conditions.

As per details, the last location of three missing mountaineers, including Muhammad Ali Sadpara, was traced through satellite images a few days back but heavy snowfall and rain on K2 halted the Pakistan Army's rescue efforts.

The army also deployed C-130 aircraft and helicopters to find the mountaineers but it could not continue with its operation due to extreme weather.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland and JP Mohr from Chile lost contact with the base camp 13 days ago and were reported missing on February 6 after their support team stopped receiving communications from them.

The son of Ali Sadpara, Sajid Sadpara returned to the base camp after he was sent back from an altitude of 8,200 meters owing to a malfunction in his oxygen regulator.

