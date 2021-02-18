Brent oil may rise into $65.96-$66.45 range

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may rise into a range of $65.96-$66.45 per barrel, as the uptrend has extended.

The trend could be riding on a wave (5)-3. A projection analysis on the uptrend from $54.60 reveals a target zone of $65.96-$66.45, which seems to be an easy prey to the bulls.

The pattern from the Feb. 12 low of $60.35 could be roughly regarded as a flag, which suggests a target around $66. Support is at $65.15, a break below which could cause a fall into $64.34-$64.65 range.

On the daily chart, the uptrend towards the Jan. 8, 2020 high of $71.75 has resumed. A realistic target could be $67.50, the 486.4% projection level of an uptrend from $39.34.

