Tokyo stocks open higher on rallies in US Dow

ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
AVN 100.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.07%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
BYCO 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
DGKC 135.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.89%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
HUBC 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
JSCL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.91%)
PAEL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PPL 92.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.11%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -24.52 (-0.49%)
BR30 25,658 Decreased By ▼ -85.11 (-0.33%)
KSE100 46,520 Decreased By ▼ -248.56 (-0.53%)
KSE30 19,429 Decreased By ▼ -131.23 (-0.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021
Markets

AFP 18 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as market sentiment improved following another record close on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.15 percent, or 46.37 points, to 30,338.56, while the broader Topix index was marginally higher, inching up 0.38 points to 1,961.87.

"Japanese shares are seen rebounding after the Dow in New York hit a third straight record," Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

The dollar fetched 105.77 yen in early trade, against 105.86 yen in New York.

Honda dipped 0.68 percent to 3,067 yen after reports said the automaker is planning to announce that Toshihiro Mibe, currently head of research and development, will be promoted to chief executive, while Takahiro Hachigo will step down as CEO.

A Honda spokeswoman declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

Among other shares, Takeda Pharmaceutical climbed 1.70 percent to 3,776 yen and Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing rallied 4.24 percent to 107,000 yen while Sony was down 0.53 percent at 12,135 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.3 percent at 31,613.02 while the broad-based S&P was flat and the tech-rich Nasdaq slipped 0.6 percent at the close.

